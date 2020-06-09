Apple’s patented technology could soon allow iPhone users to click group selfies “remotely”

So far, it is not clear if or when the feature would be rolled out.

Apple synthetic group selfies: Apple has received a patent by the US patent and trademark office for synthetic group selfies, as per the document accessed by Financial Express Online. Synthetic group selfies is a technology through which users can create a group selfie even if they are at different locations. This is a feature that will come especially handy during the lockdown that most of the world has been placed under due to the spread of COVID-19. The patent was filed in July 2018 and was approved last week. The patent requires a computing device to make the synthetic group selfies possible.

According to the patent application, a synthetic group selfie is a combination of multiple individual selfies clubbed into one group image. The synthetic group image could be a combination of saved video images, still images or live streaming images, the application added. The computing device would automatically arrange the individual selfies into an arranged synthetic selfie.

The application further states that the computing device, likely to be the iPhone or iPad, would store the synthetic group selfie while preserving the individual ones so that the user of the device which has created the synthetic image or the recipient of the selfie can edit the automatically generated image and rearrange the selfies the way they wish to.

How will synthetic group selfies work?

The participants of the group selfies would click images on their own phones. The application states that instead of burdening the arranging device, the process of removing the background of the individual selfies would be undertaken by the phones of the participants themselves. These background-less selfies would then be sent to the arranging device, which would build the group selfie using the individual ones, without the user having to do so. The feature can also be used when the participants are nearby or in the same room.

So far, it is not clear if or when the feature would be rolled out for the public.