Apple’s newly launched iPhone SE (2020) already selling with Rs 3,600 discount; details inside

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

Apple’s newly launched iPhone SE (2020) hasn’t even started selling in India but Cupertino’s authorised reseller stores like Redington have already put its “affordable” iPhone on discount hyping up the product big time. The iPhone SE (2020), even though it has its quirks including a size that may not be the best fit for many in 2020, is still an iPhone worth looking at chiefly for its high-end hardware and class-leading software support, and therefore any discount so early in its launch cycle, is welcome. Competing products from the Android ecosystem should be nervous. Period.

iPhone SE (2020) discount

So, what’s this discount that we speak of? You see Apple has launched the iPhone SE (2020) at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 58,300 for the top-end model with 256GB storage. The 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) will cost Rs 47,800. But if you head over to Redington’s online store, you could get the new iPhone SE (2020) for as low as Rs 38,900 which is a Rs 3,600 discount — a hefty one, for an Apple product that has just launched. The iPhone SE (2020) is now also listed on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and we can expect similar discounts on the iPhone there as well.

iPhone SE (2020) discount, how can you avail it

Potential customers can avail the Rs 3,600 discount by buying the iPhone SE (2020) from Apple Authorised Resellers like Redington and making the purchase through an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. There is a catch though, as the “maximum” cashback of Rs 3,600 is only applicable for purchases on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit cards. This cashback will be limited to Rs 1,500 for non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank debit cards.

New iPhone SE (2020) prices after maximum cashback:

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB: Rs 38,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB: Rs 44,200

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB: Rs 54,700

Redington notes that the discount on iPhone SE (2020) is for a limited period only.