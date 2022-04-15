Apple’s new M2 chips to power as many as 9 upcoming Mac computers: Report

Apple is working on at least nine Macs featuring the new M2 processors, according to a new Bloomberg report. The nine models include a MacBook Air, an entry-level Pro, two Mini models, two 14- and 16-inch MBP models each, and the desktop Pro. The rumours come just days after Apple released the Mac Studio and confirmed that the M1 Ultra would be the last chip in its current lineup.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, however, is not predicting a replacement for Mac Studio yet. He believes that most of the models would be getting upgraded at some point in the near future. Gurman claims to have seen evidence of an M2-backed MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU. Apple could also launch 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as a new Mac Mini and Mac Pro, all boasting the next-generation chip.

The higher-end machines will have M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The Max will have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores. The report, however, doesn’t include details of efficiency and performance cores. The M2 Pro is also believed to be an option for the Mac Mini. Gurman has predicted that the Mac Pro will have a M1 Ultra successor.

Absent from the lineup list, however, is an iMac. There is no mention of a successor to the 24-inch all-in-one model or a replacement for the 27-inch iMac, which was recently discontinued.

Gurman’s source for this information is developer logs that showed up as Apple was presumably testing new computers using third-party apps.

It may not be a long wait before Apple makes an official announcement of at least some of these computers. The Bloomberg report said at least two Macs could be launched around the middle of the year, a convenient time frame considering the WWDC is scheduled to begin on June 6.