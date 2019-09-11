Apple’s new iPad with bigger display at Rs 29,900 shows it knows tablet market the best

Apple made the announcement at its iPhone-focused event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday.
Apple Inc. launched a new entry-level iPad for $329 and Rs 29,900 in India for the base variant, increasing the screen size of the tablet 10.2-inches from 9.7-inches.
The new models include the same A10 Fusion chip as last year’s model. The base iPad included a 9.7-inch screen since it debuted in 2010. Besides the screen change, the new model looks like its predecessor, and lacks the Face ID unlocking technology of the more-expensive iPad Pro. It’s made with 100% recycled aluminium, the company said.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant made the announcement at its iPhone-focused event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Apple launched new mid-tier tablets, the iPad Air and new iPad mini. It’s also working on updated iPad Pros for release later, Bloomberg News has reported.
