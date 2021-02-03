Apple’s new iOS update lets users unlock their iPhones while wearing mask, but there is a catch

Considering the current practice of keeping a mask up all time, Apple earlier came with an OS update in which the system quickly detects an obscure face leading to a quick passcode input screen.
Apart from making upgrades in its Face ID, it is also improving its iOS 14, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers and expanded compatibility of its new on-demand Fitness+ workouts. Apple’s new update will also be the first to implement its Tracking Transparency measure in which app developers have to seek consent before collecting a user’s Identification for Advertisers, a bit of code through which companies monitor an iPhone user’s online and in-app behaviour to serve you targeted ads.
