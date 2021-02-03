Apple’s new iOS update lets users unlock their iPhones while wearing mask, but there is a catch

Apple upgrades its Fcae detection technology .(Bloomberg Image) Apple’s first iOS 14.5 developer beta will allow users to unlock their iPhones using Face ID even when wearing a mask! There is a catch though. The feature works only if the user also has an Apple Watch. When the Apple Watch is in active mode, the person just needs to look at the phone upon which there will be a haptic buzz on their wrist informing the user that the phone unlock was successful. The feature that has to be manually enabled might have a lower facial recognition accuracy as it has little to do with the Watch nearby already helping in the authentication. The user will also be able to lock their phones using their Apple watch, however, other applications like approving a purchase in the Apple app store cannot be handled using the watch. Related News WhatsApp privacy policy: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to plea challenging update; Details

WhatsApp privacy policy: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to plea challenging update; Details Instagram adds 'Recently Deleted' feature to let users restore posts, protect them from hackers

Instagram adds 'Recently Deleted' feature to let users restore posts, protect them from hackers Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags; warns of penal action

Considering the current practice of keeping a mask up all time, Apple earlier came with an OS update in which the system quickly detects an obscure face leading to a quick passcode input screen. Although a good idea in theory, but in practice, users had to wait longer for the OS to do this. Apple is also reportedly testing optical-in-display fingerprint sensors for phone unlock without face detection that might come with upcoming iPhones.

Apart from making upgrades in its Face ID, it is also improving its iOS 14, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers and expanded compatibility of its new on-demand Fitness+ workouts. Apple’s new update will also be the first to implement its Tracking Transparency measure in which app developers have to seek consent before collecting a user’s Identification for Advertisers, a bit of code through which companies monitor an iPhone user’s online and in-app behaviour to serve you targeted ads.