Apple’s ‘most affordable’ iPhone Xr now available in India: How different is it from iPhone Xs?

Apple iPhone Xr is now available in India

Apple iPhone Xr has now gone up for sale starting Friday, October 26. Touted as the “most affordable” iPhone model launched this year, its pre-orders went live last week, October 19 across online and offline channels. The iPhone Xr is also believed to generate more revenue for the Cupertino-based giant as compared to the other two bigger siblings – iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max – which start at Rs 99,990 in India, largely because of the pricing that will attract the crowd planning to upgrade from a generation-old iPhone 8 or lower models. The iPhone Xr costs Rs 76,900 for the base model in India.

Flipkart, Airtel Online Store, and Reliance Jio are likely to begin shipping the iPhone Xr units that were pre-ordered since last week, while the new units can be booked right away on the respective websites. Unlike the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the iPhone Xr is also available to purchase via Amazon.in for the starting price of Rs 76,990. The other two storage models – 128GB and 256GB – cost Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively. The iPhone Xr also has the most number of colour options available – Blue, Coral, Yellow, White, Black, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The major difference between the iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs is the display material and cameras. The iPhone Xr comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display that uses an LCD while the iPhone Xs comes with an OLED panel. There is a single 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone Xr’s rear equipped with Smart HDR capabilities whereas the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max have dual cameras. The iPhone Xr has a 7-megapixel selfie camera with support for Portrait Mode. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset that is built on the 7-nanometre architecture and is touted to compete with the industry standard chipsets.