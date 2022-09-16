Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets may let you see invisible things

Apple is working on its Mixed Reality (MR) headset that could let users view invisible things. According to the report, the new headset could provide users with “visualization of non-visible phenomena” meaning things that are invisible to naked eyes. It suggests that Apple will use additional signals to activate a function that will let a wearer see electromagnetic signals like Wi-Fi or gas leaks. Interestingly, the list doesn’t end here, it could also let musicians tune their instruments by seeing the sound waves.

The headset could also help in detecting possible fires as it might track heat patterns as well. It will also allow users to see inside cupboards by creating an augmented reality (AR) overlay.

It is also said to let the users see behind the closed cupboards by creating an AR overlay. It will match the stored video from the time its user opened it. Apple is likely to launch its MR headset in 2023. The tech giant is rumoured to be working on three new headsets, dubbed N301, N602, and N421, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Apple’s first MR headset will reportedly be called Apple Reality, which is likely to compete with the likes of Facebook’s upcoming AR/VR headset.