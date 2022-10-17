Apple’s Meta Quest Pro rival mixed reality headset to feature iris scanning for payments and biometrics: Report

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple’s mixed-reality headset has been the talk of the town for quite some time. It is now being reported that the headset will feature iris scanning for biometric authentication into apps and services and also for payments.



For iris scanning, the eye tracking system will reportedly come with a transmitter and a receiver which will analyse eye movements.



It is reported that if the rumoured headset comes with the eye scanning feature it will then prove as an advantage over the recently launched Meta’s Quest Pro headset.



It is also expected that the upcoming device could be made of mesh fabrics, aluminium, and glass. The headset will also reportedly be lighter than the Quest Pro. The report further claims that the headset will allow prescription lenses to be magnetically attached to the headset.



According to a report by The Information, Apple’s headset will come with 14 cameras which will allow users to capture motion to accurately represent real-world movements on digital avatars.



Apple has apparently trademarked some names which could be used in naming the device, these include ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’. The term ‘Reality’ signifies the fact that Apple was working on what was known as realityOS in 2017 and had come up with a developer framework known as Reality Kit in 2019.

