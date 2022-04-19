Apple’s ‘made in India’ iPhone 13 now selling at lowest price ever: Check details

A brand new 128GB (Product) RED iPhone 13 is available for as low as Rs 71,990 in India. Those keeping track would probably know, this is the lowest price ever for Apple’s latest gen iPhone, the same iPhone that is now also made in India. The “deal” is only available on Amazon India, though, at the time of writing. Also, for any other colour variant, the price will revert to Rs 74,990, the price the iPhone 13 currently commands on e-retail stores including Amazon and Flipkart. Note that Apple still sells the iPhone 13 at a base price of Rs 79,990 officially.

You can get the 128GB (Product) RED iPhone 13 even cheaper on Amazon India if you opt for exchange. While generally nonsensical, know that Amazon will give you up to Rs 12,500 off in return of an eligible device. The real deal, though, is the bank offer because that’s sure shot guarantee to get you a good discount. HDFC Bank credit card transactions are currently eligible for Rs 5,000 “instant” discount which means if you make the purchase using HDFC Bank credit card, you can get the 128GB (Product) RED iPhone 13 for just Rs 66,990. That’s cheaper than a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

iPhone 13 Amazon India listing

Apple recently started assembling the iPhone 13 in India with its manufacturing partner Foxconn at its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state. While it does not guarantee any immediate relaxation in prices, it does ensure adequate stocks in a time of global supply crisis. The fact that Apple makes more iPhone models today than ever also means there’s a good chance one of those models could land a good discount or offer sooner rather than later, especially online. iPhones are still largely aspirational but some of these things are changing the landscape even as Apple looks at India’s as a key market for growth.

The 128GB (Product) RED iPhone 13 discount seems an Amazon exclusive for now. Flipkart doesn’t have it. As and when it does, or if Amazon springs in a surprise by selling any of the iPhones this cheap, again, we will surely update you. So, stay tuned for more.

