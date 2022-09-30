Apple’s latest Adaptive Transparency feature now comes to original AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest Adaptive Transparency feature, which was announced at company’s Far Out event and so far was exclusive to the new AirPods Pro 2, is now coming to the original AirPods Pro. The latest beta update of iOS16 is reportedly brings the feature to the first-gen AirPods Pro.

The setting to turn the feature on can be spotted on the third beta of iOS 16.1 update. According to report from Macrumors, a 5A304A beta firmware is required to see this update.

Apple first introduced Adaptive Transparency feature with its 2nd gen AirPods Pro. The feature was introduced to let AirPods block out loud environmental noises – such as construction works, chaos, loud music at a concert, etc without affecting the ambient sound.

“Transparency mode makes it possible for listeners to stay connected to and aware of the world around them. Now, Adaptive Transparency takes this customer-loved feature even further. The powerful H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loud speakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening,” Apple said while launching the new AirPods Pro.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 come with an upgraded H2 chip which improves the Adaptive Transparency functionality and AirPods Pro come with H1 chip, therefore – it is unclear how much is the one different from the other.

iOS 16 is available on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (second generation and later), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.