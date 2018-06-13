Next Apple iPhone X design leaked! Triple cameras, notch – here’s everything you need to know

Apple iPhone could have a triple camera set up, just like the one spotted on Huawei P20 Pro.(Image by imore.com)

Apple is expected to roll out the next generation of iPhone sometime later this year. Multiple reports have hinted that the Cupertino based tech giant will come out with as many as three new iPhones rather than conventional two screen sizes. What makes the new leak about the next iPhone so interesting is the fact that the next generation of Apple iPhone could have a triple camera set up, just like the one spotted on Huawei P20 Pro.

According to a report by Forbes, Apple is likely to come out with three major iPhones this year – the iPhone X that will have a budget price tag whereas the triple camera set up is likely to be seen in the bigger iPhone X PLUS. There is one more iPhone X that will sit between the two. Apple is likely to go ahead with Huawei’s way of having a monochrome sensor helping the primary sensor and a telephoto lens will also make an appearance. This triple camera set up has made it possible for makers to be class-leading in low light photography as well.

Capturing low light shots has never been a forte of Apple cameras in recent years.

Apple is going to save triple camera set up for the top spec Apple iPhone X, as the budget-oriented iPhone is likely to sport a single rear camera set up. While Huawei beat Apple to come up with this new technology in smartphone photography with P20 Pro, with Apple’s way, the camera set up is likely to reach masses.

The screen size on this rumoured Apple iPhone X Plus is likely to be a massive 6.5-inch. However, the Apple iPhone is likely to have its footprint smaller the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

Coming to the ‘budget’ Apple iPhone, this is likely to be taller and wider than the current generation iPhone X and it is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch display and as mentioned earlier, this one is likely to have a single camera lens at the rear. It is also rumoured that the next budget iPhone X is likely to lose 3D touch as well.

As for FaceID, the budget iPhone X is expected to sport the first generation version whereas the top iPhone X Plus is likely to have the generation two.

An earlier report by Forbes had hinted that Apple iPhone X with the budget price tag is likely to come as low as $300 less than the flagship!