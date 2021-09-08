Apple’s iPhone 13 MagSafe charger spotted online ahead of September 14 California Streaming event

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones on September 14

Apple might be getting ready to introduce a new version of the iPhone MagSafe charger soon. The information comes days ahead of Apple’s September 14 California Streaming event.

A new listing for a “Magnetic Charger” on the FCC, spotted first by blogger Dave Zatz, shows an accessory displaying the new model name of A2548 that otherwise looks almost identical to the Cupertino-based company’s existing charger with the A2140 model name. A variety of devices have been used to test the new charger. Four of these devices have been marked as “New Phone,” which most likely correspond to the anticipated iPhone 13 series smartphones expected to launch on September 14.

However, there are not many hints about what the “charging puck” offers in the FCC documents. According to 9to5Mac, the charger has been tested with the four iPhone 12 models (marked on the FFC listing as “Legacy Phone”) and four unannounced devices, which could mean that this new MagSafe charger would be compatible with both the iPhone generations.

The FCC documents also include a diagram that shows a pair of AirPods being charged by the puck. The existing MagSafe charger can technically do this. However, the AirPods case will not magnetically attach to it like the latest iPhones.

According to previous rumours, the new iPhone series launching this year might get stronger magnets built into the backs that could benefit from a tweaked design of the MagSafe charger. There have also been rumours of a larger wireless charging coil, which speculatively could draw higher wattages and increase charging speeds. However, according to the FCC filing, the new charger might offer the same 15W charging speed as the current model, when paired with an iPhone.

It could also be a minor revision functionally identical to the existing charging puck, a strategy Apple has used before.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones on September 14. Watch this space for out full coverage of the event.