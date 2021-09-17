Apple’s India App Store offering ‘20% bonus’ when you add funds to your Apple ID; Check details

The offer will be applicable until September 30, and the bonus will be made available instantly

Apple’s App Store in the country is offering a 20-per cent bonus for directly adding funds to Apple IDs. The funds can be used to purchase games and apps from the App Store or pay for Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions.

The funds can also be used to purchase additional iCloud storage or subscription to Apple One. The one-time payment offer applies for funds from Rs 100 to Rs 15,000.

The offer will be applicable until September 30, and the bonus will be made available instantly.

The funds can be added to Apple IDs either from iPhone or iPad settings or via the App Store. For Mac devices, the App Store’s Account Information section can also be used to add the funds.

The bonus will be applicable only once. Apple has also notified in the terms and conditions that the non-transferrable bonuses have no cash value and cannot be shared with family or friends.

A valid payment method will need to be enabled on the App Store to add the funds. Apple recently enabled RuPay, UPI, and netbanking, alongside debit and credit cards, as additional payment options for Indian customers.

Recently, Apple found itself mired in an antitrust challenge for allegedly abusing its dominant market position in the country. An anti-trust case against the Cupertino based tech giant alleged that the company was forcing app developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, Reuters reported. Apple takes a hefty cut from developers for in-app purchases.

European Union regulators last year began a probe into the tech giant charging a 30-per cent fee on in-app purchase of digital content.

In August, the National Assembly in South Korea passed a bill banning app store operators, including Apple and rivals Google, from restricting developers to their respective proprietary payment systems.