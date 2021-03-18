Apple’s ‘I am a Mac’ guy now wants you to buy PC, this is the reason why

Intel has taken jibes at all things Apple in several no-holds barred ads.

Intel vs Apple: Ever since Apple moved away from Intel in favour of its in-house M1 chips for its Macs, Intel has been vocal about its protest. The move by Apple was significant and resulted in somewhat of a domino effect with some other tech giants, including Amazon, announcing a shift to in-house chips, rather than relying on third-party chipmakers. Intel has been trying to play down the significance of Cupertino’s M1 chips, even as they have been touted to provide faster processing speeds to Macs, with the chipmaker giant’s CEO even having called Apple a “lifestyle” company once.

Now though, Intel has taken jibes at all things Apple in several no-holds barred ads, for which it has hired actor Justin Love, who had many years ago featured in Cupertino’s “I am Mac” campaign.

In the numerous ads, Intel has hit Apple where it hurts, taking potshots at the lack of Macs being touchscreen laptops. The ads feature Justin Love as a simple user who compares Windows laptops with Macs. An ad talks about several Windows laptops – most of which run on Intel – acting as two-in-one devices as laptops and tablets, while it says that for anyone wanting to turn a MacBook into a two-in-one device, they would need an iPad, Magic Keyboard as well as an Apple Pencil – a potshot at the fact that Apple’s products are compatible with only Apple devices, something that Cupertino does consciously to create an Apple world, but which several non-Apple users find rather unpleasant.

The ads also talk about how Mac is never taken as a gaming laptop, while several Windows laptops in the market are touted as gaming laptops. An ad also slam Apple for its MacBooks not having the ability to connect to more than one external monitor. One of the ads even takes a jibe at Siri, even though it was the first modern virtual voice assistant to have been installed on a smartphone.

Even though the ads intensify the newborn rivalry between Intel and Apple, they are indeed funny and have some truth in them.

But, another truth is that M1 processors do enhance the performance of MacBooks significantly over Intel processors, indicating that Intel would need to improve its chips to be able to actually compete with Cupertino’s in-house processors. That being said, it is understandable why Intel is hitting out at Apple, considering the fact that Intel has, for long, been an industry leader in third-party chipmakers. Apple is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, and its move away from Intel is like a direct hit at the chipmaker for its processors not being up to the mark as per Cupertino’s expectations and has the ability to undermine Intel’s carefully crafted image of providing superior processors over the years.