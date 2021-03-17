Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel inside is selling at a whopping Rs 18,000 discount, but should you buy it

Apple MacBook Pro 13 features the Magic keyboard along with scissor switches.

A 13-inch MacBook Pro, originally launched in 2020 with “Intel inside”, is currently selling at almost Rs 18,000 discount. While it was launched originally at a price of Rs 1,17,900, you can buy it for as low as Rs 99,990 today—this is also its lowest price to date. The catch, in case you are wondering, is simple. Apple has moved on to its home-grown M1 chip and the model that is on discount packs the much older Intel 8th-Gen Core i5 processor.

Regardless, if you’re someone who has been looking for the MacBook Pro to get affordable—many buyers tend to do that—you can head over to Amazon India to get the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 model with 256GB storage (first spotted by XDA Developers) at a price of Rs 99,990.

The Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 256GB and 512GB options. The 256GB version is selling for Rs 99,990 and this price is almost Rs 18,000 lower than the original price. Similarly, the 512GB MacBook Pro is available for Rs 1,41,719. This is Rs 1,200 lower than the original price.

Amazon is also offering buyers an exchange discount of up to Rs 18,000 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variant. It is to note that now the MacBook line-up from Apple has shifted to the company’s in-house M1 chipset, which Apple rolled out last year. All models from now onwards will be powered by M1 chipset.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 features the Magic keyboard along with scissor switches. The last model on the Intel line-up is powered by an 8th-generation Intel i5 processor as well as 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is 256GB or 512GB. The MacBook Pro is equipped with 13.3-inch IPS display having 2560×1600 pixels resolution and Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar.

From the looks of it, the discount seems to be an interesting proposition for buyers. However, the company’s new processor- M1 is said to be faster when compared to the Intel-powered MacBook laptops. Right now, the Macbook Pro powered by M1 is sold at Rs 1,22,900 whereas the company has kept the price of M1-powered MacBook Air at Rs 92,900.