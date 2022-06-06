Apple WWDC 2022 updates: Where to watch, keynote time, and what to expect

Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, aka WWDC 2022, kicks off later today, June 6. This is Apple’s biggest developer-centric event of the year where Cupertino lays down the roadmap for future software that drives its marquee devices from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, to Mac computer and laptops. Hardware announcements, while not very common, are almost always a possibility. This year is no different.

The 2022 edition of Apple’s WWDC is also being hosted virtually in the wake of COVID-19. In-person attendance, we hear, will be limited. The event, as is usually the case, will begin with a keynote address from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Various other Apple executives will then take the floor to make further announcements, deep-dives, and more, across a wide range of software, and maybe, some hardware, too – we’ll see.

APPLE WWDC 2022 UPDATES: WHEN DOES THE EVENT START?

WWDC 2022 will start at 10am PST which is to say, in India, it will be available to stream at around 10:30pm IST.

APPLE WWDC 2022 UPDATES: WHERE TO WATCH?

The event will be streamed from Apple Park in California and will be available for view on Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and Apple Developer app. WWDC 2022 will be available to watch on Apple’s YouTube channel, too.

APPLE WWDC 2022 UPDATES: WHAT TO EXPECT?

The most awaited software-focused announcements, this year, revolve around existing updates for iOS (iOS 16) and iPadOS (iPadOS 16). While iOS 16 is rumoured to –finally— bring support for an always-on display on iPhone, among other things, iPadOS 16 will reportedly introduce a redesigned multitasking interface and ability to resize windows to the iPad, perhaps, including the tablet’s potential to better serve as a portable laptop in better, more useful ways.

But easily the most fascinating aspects of this year’s WWDC could be realityOS or rOS, Apple’s long-rumoured operating software for its upcoming AR/VR headset. The exact piece of hardware appears to be a bit far away from an official announcement, but Apple might just tease the product and showcase some of its software at WWDC 2022— so fingers crossed for that.

While we’re on hardware, speculation is also rife that Apple may launch a redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC 2022.

