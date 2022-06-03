WWDC 2022 roundup: Always-on display with iOS 16 to new Macs, everything we expect Apple to launch on June 6

Apple is set to show off its latest operating systems for Macs, iPhones, watches, TVs, and tablets at the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, which is scheduled to kick off on June 6.

But what new features can Apple aficionados expect? What will the new software look like? What are the big surprises? FE Online takes a look at some of the rumours doing the rounds about Apple’s rumoured releases.

NEW COAT OF PAINT FOR iOS AND iPADOS 16

Bloomberg reported Mark Gurman, a noted Apple watcher, predicted that iOS 16 would freshen up Apple’s apps, though it’s unclear if he meant new apps or a new look for existing apps. Gurman had also predicted “new ways of interacting” with iOS, which could be a reference to interactive widgets.

For iPadOS 16, Gurman specifically said multitasking improvements could make the lineup a little better at being a substitute for laptops. It is possible that Apple will overhaul the notifications system, indicating that the tech giant is working on Focus modes introduced with iOS 15.

While Apple is unlikely to say anything about the iPhone 14, the software features the Cupertino-based company usually talks about at WWDC offer hints over its future hardware.

Gurman has also predicted an always-on lock screen feature to debut with iOS 16. If Apple realises his predictions of “widget-like capabilities”, there is a strong chance that the iPhone 14 will have an always-on display.

The devices supported by iOS 16 will also be worth a watch.

NEW WATCHOS AND MACOS VERSIONS

While there are not too many rumours about the watchOS, Apple is pretty consistent with its additions to the Apple Watch: new fitness or health features, new trackable workouts, and new watch faces. 9to5Mac recently reported that there could be an iPhone-like low-power mode to offer more usability than the power reserve mode.

The accessibility features previewed earlier could also be seen. Apple expanded the Assistive Touch gestures to let users do things like ending a call, controlling media or workouts, and taking a picture just by moving a finger. The company also showed off a mirroring mode that allows users to control the watch’s screen from their phones. Apple said these features would come in software updates this year.

As for the macOS, there is speculation that it could get the iPhone’s Focus Mode feature. The new operating system is likely to be called macOS Mammoth.

TWO NEW MACS

Gurman has suggested that Apple would introduce at least two new computers around the middle of 2022. He also claimed that Apple was working on a number of computers, including a new Mac Pro, a completely refreshed laptop lineup, and a couple of Mac Minis.

Rumours of a redesigned MacBook Air have been floating for some time and Apple has also promised to introduce a Mac Pro with Apple silicon. The latter rumour is ripe for an announcement at WWDC 2022.

The rumours also suggest that Apple could equip the popular Mac Mini with an M2 Pro processor.

THE M2’S DEBUT

A Bloomberg suggests that the under-development Macs could feature Apple’s next-generation silicon. However, there is not much detail available on the improvements the M2 will bring.

Apple has continued to pump out new generations of its chips and they have all been expansions of the M1 design. The company said it was done with new M1 chips and it seems plausible that the new computers would boast a new generation of chips. However, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the new Air would still come with the M1 chip.

AR/VR HEADSET?

A new headset capable of augmented and virtual reality keeps the rumour mills ticking every year. This year, the rumour suggests that Apple was working on an AR/VR headset that featured an array of cameras, a chip that’s as powerful as a Mac, and a dedicated software — RealityOS.

According to a recent report, Apple’s board of directors got to try out the headset, something that happens historically shortly before its public unveiling. The report also said Apple planned to introduce the headset at WWDC but there might have been delays that would prevent that.

iPAD, THE LAPTOP ALTERNATIVE?

The latest rumours suggest that Apple would announce significant changes to the iPad’s software as part of its push to make the device more like a laptop and less like a phone.

The new iPadOS 16 will have a redesigned multitasking interface to make it easier to see which apps are open and switch between tasks, Bloomberg reported. It also will allow users to resize app windows and offer ways to handle multiple apps at once.

The iPad makes up 9% of Apple’s annual sales, with the percentage going up in recent years. But professional users have called for an interface that can offer a more laptop-like experience. The iPad’s hardware, now boasting the same M1 chip as some Apple laptops, has grown powerful but the software hasn’t kept pace. But now, it seems that Apple will make their wish come true.