Apple WWDC 2021 set to begin on June 7: When, where to watch live, complete schedule and all we know so far

Apple WWDC 2021: Ahead of its Worldwide Developer Conference this year on June 7, tech giant Apple has shared the full detailed schedule of the conference. Commencing with a keynote address, the Apple WWDC 2021 will be held virtually. It is expected that Cupertino will share more details about its iOS 15, WatchOS 8, macOS 12 as well as tvOS 15 during the conference. The keynote address would be livestreamed, the iPhone maker said, and apart from the address, the conference would also have sessions like one-on-one labs which will benefit members of the Apple Developer Program, and the company’s engineers would also be available in the forums.

Apple WWDC 2021: When and where to watch

Like last year, this year also the conference would be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The keynote address is set to kick off the conference and it will begin on June 7 at 10:30 PM India time. Interested viewers would be able to catch the keynote via the company’s website, its YouTube channel, the Apple TV app as well as the Apple Developer app.

It would be followed by the Platforms State of the Union, which would take place at 2:30 AM on June 8 India time, but while the event is free for everyone to view, it would only be available only through the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

After the Platforms State of the Union, Apple Design Awards would be held, and people in India would be able to view it via the app and website of Apple Developer at 2:30 AM on June 11.

Cupertino has also attempted to offer a customised experience for viewers, allowing them to check the content being discussed during the conference based on the topics in pavilions, which it describes as areas that would contain related labs, sessions, etc.