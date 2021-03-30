Apple WWDC 2021 kicks off June 7, will be an online-only event

Applications for Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 18.

Apple on Tuesday announced that its most high-profile event of the year, aka Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC, will take place on June 7 through June 11 this year. Like WWDC 2020, WWDC 2021 will also be an online-only event. This means all conference proceedings will be accessible via the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website for free for all developers. Additionally, Apple also said applications for its Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 18.

Apple usually hosts a keynote on the opening day of WWDC where it talks about software, from iOS to tvOS, the sort of things that would set the tone for the rest of the year. Hardware announcements are rare but not completely unheard of. Apple had confirmed at WWDC 2020 that it was building its own custom ARM-based processor for the Mac computer. Months later, it had launched the first batch of M1-based Mac computers. It would be interesting to see what Apple has in store for this year.

The next few days, after the opening keynote, are usually dedicated to developers (and enthusiasts) to gain insights into Apple software as well as laying the groundwork for how they’ll make best use of all this through apps – existing and new ones that may be under development.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said in a press statement. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Apple usually does all this on-the-ground, in San Jose, California. But since last year, WWDC has gone completely virtual in the wake of a global pandemic. Facebook is similarly hosting its annual F8 developer’s conference through a one-day virtual event on June 2 after cancelling it altogether last year. Dubbed F8 Refresh, it is expected to be a low-key affair with a very high possibility that Mark Zuckerberg might be missing in attendance.