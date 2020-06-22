Apple WWDC 2020 LIVE updates: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and ARM Macs incoming

Apple CEO Tim Cook during WWDC 2019.

WWDC 2020, Apple’s biggest developer-centric event of the year, kicks off today. Apple isn’t holding any physical on-ground event this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Instead, WWDC 2020 is taking on an entirely new virtual or online format, which means all the proceedings will be streamed live directly from Apple Park to your homes.

There are a number of ways you can access the WWDC 2020 opening keynote. You can watch it on the Apple Events page on Apple.com. Or you can watch it on Apple’s YouTube page. Apple TV owners can watch the WWDC 2020 opening keynote through the Apple Events app. WWDC 2020 will also be accessible via the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. This is the first time Apple is giving you so many options.

The opening keynote generally focuses on software (announcements). Last year, at WWDC 2019, Apple had launched the Mac Pro refresh so you can’t say hardware is a total no-show. But software, as expected, will be the real star of the show. From iOS to tvOS, from watchOS to macOS, every piece of software that drives Apple’s products will take centre-stage.

We’ve already compiled a list of expected announcements, including Apple’s widely anticipated switch to ARM chips for Mac, in our WWDC 2020 preview piece here, so be sure to check it out.

For everything WWDC 2020, follow our live blog and stay tuned about everything that Apple has in store for you (and for the rest of the year).