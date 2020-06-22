Apple WWDC 2020 LIVE updates: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and ARM Macs incoming

WWDC 2020, Apple’s biggest developer-centric event of the year, kicks off today. Apple isn’t holding any physical on-ground event this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Instead, WWDC 2020 is taking on an entirely new virtual or online format, which means all the proceedings will be streamed live directly from Apple Park to your homes.
There are a number of ways you can access the WWDC 2020 opening keynote. You can watch it on the Apple Events page on Apple.com. Or you can watch it on Apple’s YouTube page. Apple TV owners can watch the WWDC 2020 opening keynote through the Apple Events app. WWDC 2020 will also be accessible via the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. This is the first time Apple is giving you so many options.
The opening keynote generally focuses on software (announcements). Last year, at WWDC 2019, Apple had launched the Mac Pro refresh so you can’t say hardware is a total no-show. But software, as expected, will be the real star of the show. From iOS to tvOS, from watchOS to macOS, every piece of software that drives Apple’s products will take centre-stage.
We’ve already compiled a list of expected announcements, including Apple’s widely anticipated switch to ARM chips for Mac, in our WWDC 2020 preview piece here, so be sure to check it out.
For everything WWDC 2020, follow our live blog and stay tuned about everything that Apple has in store for you (and for the rest of the year).
Highlights
Apple is expected to address how it deals with third-party apps and developers in the App Store, especially in terms of earnings and subscriptions. Apple has been under fire lately for its alleged restrictive App Store policies with third-party developers like Spotify and Hey. One of the areas of concern is the 30% cut Apple charges from app purchases from developers through the App Store.
The biggest update however will be the (expected) announcement that Apple is ready with its ARM-based custom processors for the Mac, though actual Mac computers powered by the new chips aren’t expected to be launched before next year. Remember, Apple had similarly announced its plans to switch to Intel processors (from PowerPC) for its Mac computers at WWDC 2005.
We know that Apple will announce the next major updates to the software that powers its entire portfolio of products from the iPhone to the Mac and more at WWDC 2020. This year we're looking at iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and macOS 10.16.
As is usually the case, Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick off WWDC 2020 opening day keynote. The floor will then be opened up to other top Apple executives (and developers) to talk software (and hardware if any). You can also expect Tim Cook to make brief appearances throughout the keynote. It would be interesting to see how Apple pans all this out this year, since everything will be hosted in real-time from Apple Park and streamed around the world online. This a first for Apple.