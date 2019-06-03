Apple WWDC 2019 kicks off today: How to watch live stream in India, top expectations, and more

Apple will kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) Monday, June 3 in San Jose, California. The event will mark the arrival of iOS 13, which is expected to finally get the Dark Mode, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. There will be the annual iterations to macOS, tvOS, and watchOS as well but the eyes will be set on the most anticipated product that Apple last year confirmed is in the pipeline. The Mac Pro is highly likely to debut at Apple’s software event alongside its long-rumoured standalone 6K display.

How to watch Apple WWDC 2019 event live stream

Apple will be streaming its annual developers conference on multiple devices. The WWDC 2019 begins at 10.30 pm IST, June 3.

If you are an Apple device owner, for example, iPhone or iPad, you can open Safari and go the Apple Events website to begin streaming the event as and when it starts. If you have an Apple TV, you need to open the Apple Events app to begin the streaming. Alternatively, you can install the WWDC app on Apple devices to watch the live stream.

If you do not have an Apple device but are using a Windows 10 PC, you can stream the event on Microsoft Edge browser and the latest builds of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers. The Android versions of Chrome and Firefox browsers also support the live stream.

What Apple is expected to announce at WWDC?

Apple will be spilling the beans on what the future of its software will be. Ever since the company reported the sales of iPhones are tanking, it has been looking to other streams to generate revenue. Apple’s close software suite is the lifeline of its devices, garnering a large chunk of revenues.

A lot of under the hood improvements will be making their way to the next version of iOS, which will be iOS 13. But the most prominent one will Dark Mode, which has been leaked in screenshots ahead of today’s unveiling. A new ‘Find My iPhone’ app will also be a part of the updates coming to iPhone and iPad. There will be new window management system on iPad with improved multitasking.

For Macs, there will be an interesting addition to the macOS that is likely to finally allow the iOS apps to be fully ported to Apple computers. Called Marzipan internally, Apple announced the technology at its conference last year. We could finally see the first instances of Marzipan apps at WWDC. Apple is possibly pulling the plug on the iconic iTunes store that has existed for more than a decade for music, movies, podcasts, and more. There was a speculation earlier, which later got confirmed when Apple began deleting the social media accounts for iTunes. iTunes is expected to be replaced by three separate apps – Movies, Music, and TV. The picture will get clearer when Apple starts the announcement later today.

There will also be a couple of new features for watchOS, such as Cycles to allow manual synchronisation of menstrual cycles.

Apple’s TV app was recently updated to fast track the launch of Apple TV+ service. Not a lot of announcements are expected for Apple TV but the pricing for Apple TV+ could be revealed at the event.

Stay tuned to FE Tech for live updates from the Apple WWDC 2019 event.