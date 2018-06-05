​​​
Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 is coming to these iPhone, iPad, and iPod models

WWDC 2018: The iOS 12 is scheduled to be released this fall for the stable builds, while the developer previews is available to download right away.

Published: June 5, 2018
The iOS 12 is now available for developers

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, announced the next version of the software for the iPhone, iPad and iPod. The new iOS 12 boasts of a plethora of new features including the new Screen Time feature, Memoji, Siri advancements, ARKit 2, Apple News, and Do Not Disturb among others. The iOS 12 isn’t the flashy update that the users of iPhone, iPad, and iPod have been waiting for, instead, it provides the solution to some of the annoying things that have so far been unavailable on the platform.

Read more: Apple announces iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5, and revamped tvOS at WWDC 2018

With now over 81 per cent installation base, iOS is ever-growing and its new version is set to reach to all the iPhone, iPad, and iPod models that were eligible to receive the last year’s update. This means that the iPhone 5S or higher will be eligible to receive the iOS 12 while the iPad mini 2 or above will receive the iOS 12 as well. Here is the full list of eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod models that will get the iOS 12.

 

iPhone Models

 iPad Models iPod Models

iPhone X

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

iPod touch 6th generation

iPhone 8

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

iPhone 8 Plus

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPhone 7

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPhone 7 Plus

 iPad 6th generation

iPhone 6s

iPad 5th generation
iPhone 6s Plus

iPad Air 2

iPhone 6

iPad Air

iPhone 6 Plus

iPad mini 4

iPhone SE

iPad mini 3
iPhone 5s

iPad mini 3

 

The iOS 12 is scheduled to be released this fall for the stable builds, while the developer previews is available to download right away. The interested users can head to Apple website and download the iOS 12 Preview to test the features out early. However, it is recommended that the users who are not aware with the developer builds and how to install them manually should wait for the release of stable build later this year on the aforementioned eligible devices.

You can read about the new features of iOS 12, as well as macOS Mojave, watchOS 5, and tvOS in our detailed piece.

