Apple WWDC 2018 dates revealed; iOS 12, iPad X, iPhone SE 2 launch likely

Apple, just like every year, will host the Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC this year during the summer season. While the Cupertino-based giant has not officially announced the dates for WWDC 2018, there are speculations that the conference will kick off between Monday, June 4 and Friday, June 8 this year at the McEnery Convention Center located in San Jose, California, which is the same venue Apple chose to host WWDC 2017.

According to a report by MacRumours, citing reliable sources, the Apple’s annual developer conference will be organised at the McEnery Convention Center for the second consecutive year after a long run at the Moscone Center in San Francisco between 2003 and 2016. Apple is expected to announce the newer versions of its operating systems including iOS 12, macOS 10.14, along with newer editions of tvOS and watchOS.

It is also speculated that Apple may launch a new hardware at the conference, just like the previous edition where it announced iPad Pro. Rumours suggest that a new version of iPad Pro – dubbed iPad X – could be launched that will come with iPhone X-like ‘notch’ at the top, TrueDepth camera, and Face ID. Some other reports have also hinted at the launch of iPhone SE 2 – the successor to iPhone SE – carrying features similar to iPhone 7 along with support for wireless charging.

The Apple WWDC 2018 will see the developers across the globe to either physically or virtually attend the event. Last year, the WWDC hosted around 5,000 developers and 1,000 engineers from around the world. This year’s edition is expected to host more developers and engineers, where a lot of them will join the event via live-stream due to space constraints at the venue. As per the report, the ticket to the WWDC 2018 will be priced at $1,599 and will be distributed through a lottery system. The interested people should ensure if they are enrolled in Apple Developer Program as it is a mandatory eligibility criterion.