Apple WWDC 2018 begins today: Live streaming in India and top expectations

WWDC 2018 will begin at 10 am PT, which translates to 10:30 pm IST the same day

Apple WWDC 2018 is commencing today, June 4, where the Cupertino-based giant is largely expected to announce the new version of its ecosystem for its devices including the iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. The Apple WWDC is a four-day event that will conclude on June 8. In addition to the new versions of the software on Apple devices, the company is also expected to announce some hardware launches at the event, though recent reports have said it is highly unlikely.

WWDC 2018 will begin at 10 am PT, which translates to 10:30 pm IST the same day. The event will see hundreds of developers join Apple in announcing the new offerings. In addition, Apple will be live streaming the event via its website that can be watched from anywhere in the world.

Apple WWDC 2018 Live Stream in India

The Apple WWDC event live stream will be available on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 10 or above on the Safari browser. The Mac users can also watch the live stream if they have macOS Sierra 10.12 or above. The live stream can also be played on Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10 devices. People with second-generation or later Apple TV running the latest tvOS will also be able to watch the live stream from Apple’s channel.

Those who wish to use Google Chrome or Firefox browsers may be able to watch the live stream, as well. However, Apple recommends that there should be support for MSE, H.264, and AAC on the latest versions of both the browsers.

Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12, Better Siri, and Everything About AI

Apple has been widely speculated to weave the WWDC around the next version of the iPhone software – the iOS 12. iOS 12 will address minutest issues that popped up with the iOS 11 – including better optimisation for the device and the power consumption. In addition, the company is expected to introduce NFC support with iOS 12 that will offer the ability to unlock various entry gates, access the car locks, and more. Of all the features the iOS 12 is expected to come with, the focus will be on Digital Health feature, which is equivalent to Google’s Digital Wellbeing. Digital Health will monitor the user’s usage patterns and behaviours to suggest when he/she should keep the phone down for some time.

Moreover, Apple is likely to introduce the ARKit 2.0 with the iOS 12 that will bring more Augmented Reality features onboard. The ARKit 2.0 is expected to feature multi-person setup in a virtual environment where they can play games and share information on a particular virtual object, minimising the amount of data that is stored in the cloud at the same time.

Siri will be one of the areas that Apple will focus to bring more advanced features, including a better Artificial Intelligence engine. After the Google Assistant’s recent breakthrough with the offline calling feature, Apple may introduce a same such feature at the event. The focus will also be on the HomePod speakers that recently received the stereo pairing feature to allow multiple Apple devices to be able to connect with it seamlessly.

There has also been a multitude of rumour roundups that hint that Apple will unveil the new MacBook Pro at the WWDC, alongside a long-coming refresh model of MacBook Air with Retina Display. The company may also take some time out to launch the iPhone SE 2 at the event – which will be the successor to the last year’s iPhone SE. The rumours suggest the this year’s version of iPhone SE will look a lot like the predecessor with minor bumps in the specifications. The iPhone SE 2 is also reportedly not getting the notched display design, as has been widely speculated. The AirPods are also expected to get a revamped model at the event.

While these hardware launches are mostly at the front of all the rumours so far, the recent report also suggested that Apple may solely focus on the software by not announcing any hardware at the WWDC this time.