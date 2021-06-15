Apple working on new Apple Watch lineup for 2021; developing body temperature, blood sugar sensors for future models

Apparently, the new watch is going to be thicker than the previous models but users are not likely to be able to notice much of a difference. (Representational image)

Apple Watch Series 7: Apple is said to be working on its upcoming Apple Watch lineup, probably called Series 7, likely to be launched later this year as per the trend so far. Reports suggest that the tech giant is working on new models, a spanning display, upgrades in speed, health features, body temperature sensors and blood sugar sensors. Apart from this, an extreme sports edition is also said to be in the works. Rumour has it that Apple would refresh the line this year by bringing in a faster processor, better wireless connectivity as well as an updated screen, while the main Apple Watch and the budget model Apple Watch SE would be updated next year along with a new version for extreme sports athletes.

The body temperature sensors were first aimed to be included by Cupertino in its Apple Watch lineup this year itself, but as things stand now, it is likely to be pushed to next year’s update. On the other hand, the sensor for blood sugar management that would be helpful for individuals suffering from diabetes is not likely to be added to the lineup for a few more years. Nonetheless, the technology is in works at the moment, reports state.

Meanwhile, as far as the Apple Watch lineup for this year is concerned, the company has tested models with lesser display borders along with a lamination technique that would bring the display closer to the front cover. Apparently, this watch is going to be thicker than the previous models but users are not likely to be able to notice much of a difference.

An updated ultra-wideband functionality is also said to be included in the model, and this would have the same underlying tech that is used in Apple AirTag item finder. The company has already previewed the watchOS 8 update that would allow users to unlock doors as well as hotel rooms using the Apple Watch itself.