Apple will start rolling out iOS 14.5 update next week with a privacy feature that will make Facebook unhappy

The iOS 14.5 update will be available for iPhones starting next week, Apple has confirmed. Compatible iPhones will be receiving the update next week, the company has confirmed in a press note annoucing the AirTag tracker. The new update is expected to bring many features including the ability to unlock an iPhone using a paired Apple Watch but its big highlight will be App Tracking Transparency, a privacy feature that social media giant Facebook has been publicly critical about.

One of the biggest changes Apple iOS 14.5 is bringing is the most awaited App Tracking Transparency. This means any app will not be able to track any user data without having users’ consent. Even in the company’s blog post, the company has mentioned that all apps that want to track data or access an iPhone’s advertising identifier, will require permission from users. The company has urged developers to comply with the new data privacy protection feature.

App Tracking Transparency places users’ privacy front and centre, according to Apple, but Facebook has argued it might be detrimental to its business model, while at the same time, it would also be detrimental to businesses.

Aside from tighter privacy guards, iOS 14.5 will bring a slew of other features including the ability to unlock iPhones with FaceID while wearing a masks when paired with an Apple Watch. Currently, users need to remove the face mask in order for the phone to recognise the face. However, with this update, users will not have to remove their masks. Apart from this, some other features include AirPlay support for Fitness+.

Apple is also bringing expanded Siri voice options, some 200 more new emojis, updated game controller support, and 5G global support for dual-SIM iPhones. The software update will help with battery health recalibration (iPhone 11 models) as well as newly announced AirTag trackers support.

It is to note that the update to iOS 14.5 has been delayed, however, is being rolled out with some big changes. The update is currently available as public beta and those who want to download can download the beta version as well. Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 15 at WWDC this year.

Here is how you can download Apple iOS 14.5 update

When the new software update is released, iOS users having compatible phones will receive a prompt. This will inform them about the availability of iOS 14.5. After this has been received, users can visit Setting in their phone. There, they can go to General Settings and tap on the Software Update.