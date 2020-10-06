Apple will launch the iPhone 12 on October 13 and it will be all about speed

This year's iPhone event is happening later than usual.

Apple is ready to launch the next iPhone. Cupertino is now sending out invites for an October 13 virtual event to be streamed directly from Apple Park and while it does not mention any product — as expected — there is a high probability that iPhone 12 is coming. As is usually the case with most of its invites, Apple is highlighting that the iPhone 12 will be all about speed – possibly hinting at 5G support.

Those keeping track will be quick to point out that this year’s iPhone event is happening later than usual. Usually this happens in September. This is because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has brought global manufacturing to a grinding halt. Things seem to be getting back on track gradually though and Apple gearing for an iPhone launch is a strong indication of that.

That is not to say that Apple did not have a customary product launch in September. It did launch an updated entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and brand-new Apple Watch Series 6 alongside a more affordable Apple Watch SE last month. The iPhone was missing, yes, but Apple had already hinted earlier in the year that it will be shipping its upcoming iPhone later than usual.

Apple is reportedly readying as many as four new iPhones, all boasting of OLED screens and 5G connectivity. Two of these iPhones are said to replace the iPhone 11, while the other two – the more premium iPhone 12s – are expected to replace the iPhone 11 Pro models. The lower tier iPhone 12s will reportedly come with a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch display while the high-end iPhone 12s (the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max) will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. Apple has so far reserved OLED for its top-tier iPhones only, but all the iPhone 12 models are expected to pack OLED screens.

There have been rumours of 120Hz refresh rate on the Pro iPhone 12 models though there have been a few against that as well.

In terms of design, speculation is rife that the upcoming iPhones will come with updated aesthetics with squared-off outer frames, like the one used in the new iPad Pro.

Watch this space for our full coverage of iPhone 12 launch including India pricing and availability. The live stream starts 10AM PDT which means in India, you will be able to watch it at 10:30PM.