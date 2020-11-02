Apple will launch one more thing on November 10, chances are it would be the first ARM Mac

The November 10 special event isn’t surprising.

Apple is reprising one of late Steve Jobs’ most iconic catchphrases, “one more thing,” once again. Cupertino has announced a special event, its third this year, scheduled for November 10 where it will launch what’s most likely going to be its first batch of ARM-based Mac computers powered by its own custom silicon. The event will be live-streamed straight from Apple Park and available for view around the world from Apple.com.

Last time Apple used the catchphrase, it was to announce the iPhone X back in 2017. Usually, the phrase has been reserved for showcasing some of Apple’s most interesting products. And while Apple isn’t dropping any more hints, all signs point to the arrival of a brand-new Mac or Macs. Just any other Mac won’t ideally make the cut for “one more thing,” but one based on Apple’s home-grown processor — a move that would see Apple ditching Intel — might just do it.

The November 10 special event isn’t surprising. This is something that CEO Tim Cook had already hinted. “This year has a few more exciting things in store,” Cook had said during the company’s recent earnings call. This will be Apple’s third high-profile hardware event this year. The company had launched new iPads and Apple Watches in September, while in October, it had launched new iPhones.

Apple had confirmed at WWDC 2020 that it was building its own custom ARM-based processor for the Mac computer. Apple had also announced Rosetta 2 to help developers make their apps easily compatible for the “new” Mac, simultaneously confirming that most (if not all) iPhone and iPad apps will work natively on these Mac computers.

The switch to ARM-based custom silicon marks a big chapter in the history of the Mac that has used Intel processors since 2005. Apple expects that a full transition (to custom silicon) will take two years.