Apple has announced a ‘free’ service program for the third-generation or 2019 iPad Air that are affected by the so-called ‘blank screen’ issue. This means that Apple will fix your iPad Air for free if it has this issue. The program is effective worldwide although Apple “may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.”

On its official support page for the 2019 iPad Air, Apple has acknowledged the issue, saying “under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.” Also, it has noted a few terms and conditions for eligible devices that would be part of the free repair program.

For starters, the free service program for the third-generation or 2019 iPad Air applies to devices manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 only – the 2019 iPad Air was launched in March last year. Your device will be applicable for the service if and only if it falls in that ambit. Your device will be eligible for the service for “2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

The issue plagues “limited number” of 2019 iPad Air models, Apple said, and all eligible devices facing it can visit their nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider for a free repair. Apple is also offering mail-in service through its Apple Repair Centres in select markets. It must be noted that the service doesn’t extend the regular warranty coverage of your 2019 iPad Air.

The iPad Air starts at Rs 44,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs 55,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular in India. It was launched alongside the 7.9-inch iPad Mini in March last year. The iPad Air is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and supports the Apple Pencil (first generation) plus smart keyboard accessories.