Apple Watch Ultra Vs Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE: What makes the Ultra hero

Apple every year announces a new flagship smartwatch replacing its older generation watch models. This time the company has launched three smartwatches including an Apple Watch Ultra that for many reasons emerges as the hero of the lot. Designed for endurance, exploration, and adventure, the Apple Watch Ultra features a rugged build with big and bold design, a bigger body, bigger battery, and an always-on Retina display with up to 2000nits of brightness which is twice brighter than any Apple Watch Display yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE stick to the conventional Apple watch designs with an always-on Retina display and a crack-resistant front crystal. Here’s a point-by-point listing of all the differences between Apple’s new smartwatches and why we say that Apple Watch Ultra despite coming at a hefty price could be the bestseller from the house of Apple this year.

Design: The Apple Watch Ultra sports a rugged design in contrast to other two that look similar to the old-generation Apple watches. The dust-resistance and 100M water resistance makes it an ideal wearable for hikers or ocean swimmers. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with dust resistance and both the smartwatches have 50m water resistance. Apple Watch Ultra aims to compete with other sports watch brand like Garmin with its EN13319 certification. It also has a depth gauge with water temperature sensor. The case which is the metal housing of watch’s parts is also bigger in the Ultra. Apple has fit in a 49mm case size in Apple Watch Ultra to offer that big and bold look to the device. The display resolution is also greater with 410×502 pixels in the sports variant. It comes in Titanium finish while Series 8 comes in aluminum and Steel finishes. SE has only an aluminum finish.

Display: Both Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra comes with Always-on Retina display but the Ultra stands out for its brightness. It has up to 2000nits of brightness making it the brightest ever Apple watch. The SE and Series 8 come display with 1000 nits of brightness. The Apple Watch Ultra offers 27% more screen area while Apple Watch Series 8 offers only 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE.

Battery: Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, delivering up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. In contrast, Apple Watch Series 8 offers 18-hour battery life with low power extending battery life to reach up to 36 hours.

Features: Apple Watch Ultra come with host of new features like a customisable action button which offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. It can instantly begin workouts and move users to the next interval of a Multisport workout. All the three watches come packed with health features like oxygen monitor, ECG app, heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, menstrual cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and more. Apple has also added car crash and SOS connectivity feature across the entire range. Apple Watch Ultra in addition has a 86-decibel Siren to attract attention which is audible up to 180 metres. It also has three built-in microphones for improved sound quality in voice calls.

Price and availability: The Apple Watch Ultra costs Rs 89,900 and will be available for buying from September 23. The Series 8 starts at Rs 55,900 for GPS+ cellular model and Rs 45,900 for the GPS model. The Watch SE GPS + Cellular model starts at Rs 34900 while the GPS variant costs Rs 29900. Both the watches will be available for buying from September 16.

