Apple Watch Ultra to sell with Rs 4,000 discount; Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE with up to Rs 3,000 discount: Details

Major leading IT technology providers will be offering the recently launched Apple Watch series — Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 which was launched on Wednesday at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event.

For buying the Apple Watch 8 series, Redington along with HDFC Bank will offer Cashback on the new Apple Watch models. For Apple Watch Series 8, customers can get a Cashback of Rs 3,000, for Apple Watch SE the Cashback value will be Rs 2,000 and for Apple Watch Ultra, customers can get a Cashback of Rs 4,000.

Moreover, Redington will also be providing the second generation of AirPods Pro. In terms of offers, Redington has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a Cashback of Rs 2,500 on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

Apple AirPods has been launched with several new upgrades such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Touch control which will allow users to swipe up or down on the stem to adjust volume. As for battery, users will be able to enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with the new charging case.

AirPods Pro can be pre-ordered now and will be available for sale starting September 23, 5:30 pm whereas the Apple Watch series will be available on September 16, 5:30 pm, and Apple Watch Ultra on September 23.

All the Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods will be available for purchase in almost 3000+ retail locations across India.

Apple Watch series along with AirPods Pro, Apple iPhone 14 series were launched on Wednesday. Customers can also buy Apple iPhone 14 series using Redington offers.