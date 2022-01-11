Apple Watch Series 8 unlikely to launch with a body temperature sensor

Technically, Apple doesn’t need to dramatically shake things for short-term gains — especially when it’s investing resources in ground-breaking health research.

Apple aficionados hoping for next-level updates on the Watch Series 8 might need to brace for disappointment. While initial reports that emerged last year had suggested that the next-generation watch could come with a body temperature sensor, it is looking increasingly unlikely that that would be the case.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman — who boasts a solid track record when it comes to Apple — hinted at a body temperature sensor. The Wall Street Journal the reported about a potential fertility feature. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the Apple Watch Series 8 would have a body temperature sensor.

However, in his latest newsletter, Gurman backtracked when talking about features such as blood pressure monitor, body temperature sensor, and blood glucose monitor, writing: “Don’t expect any of these soon, though.”

“Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t land until later in the second half of the decade.”

The body temperature sensor was the likeliest of the rumoured features since the technology is already available. Body temperature sensors in wearables gained attention in 2020 when researchers used these to determine if smartwatches could detect Covid-19. Currently, these sensors are used to track sleep and recovery.

The Apple Watch is a market leader in the smartwatch segment. Technically, Apple doesn’t need to dramatically shake things for short-term gains — especially when it’s investing resources in ground-breaking health research.

It is now more likely that Apple will focus on design, software updates that use existing sensors, and incremental hardware upgrades for future Watch updates. In his column, Gurman has forecast that the Apple Watch Series 8 would see a rugged sports version as well as a new entry-level model.