Apple Watch Series 8 rumour roundup: A Rugged Pro variant, improved design, new health features and more

Apple’s big Fall Out event is happening in the next 24 hours and there’s a lot to expect this time. Apple is said to unveil multiple devices this year including three new next-gen smartwatches- Apple Watch series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Pro. These upcoming smartwatches are said to come with a changed design, bigger display size, and several new health features.

The Pro variant of the smartwatch is said to target extreme sports enthusiasts like hikers and bikers. The smartwatch is expected to come with a big 47mm case size, a bigger battery, a durable shatterproof flat display and a titanium casing. The watch is rumoured to have a 7 percent larger display and a flat display. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the rugged model could cost anywhere between $900 and $1000 and Apple could justify this massive price jump with host of new features in the watch. The watch could launch alongside the new iPhones with expected availability from September 16. The Pro variant is also said to come with a bigger battery size that can power the device beyond 18 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will most likely come with S8 chip that is said to have same specification as S7 chip. The new series could have an updated low-power mode that will allow watch to run for longer duration on a single charge. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is working on host of new features for future smartwatches like a thermometer for fertility, bp monitoring, sleep apnea detection, and diabetes detection. However, it is unclear if these features will be there in Apple Watch Series 8. There are conjectures that Apple Watch Pro could get a fever detection feature. Apple is August was granted a patent for a high-accuracy temperature sensor that would be used in the Apple Watch. Apple is also said to bring car crash detection in the new watches that will use sensors like accelerometer to detect car accidents. The new series of Apple watch is also said to come with major updates to its activity tracking feature.

