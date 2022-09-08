Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra with temperature sensor, car crash detection launched

Apple Watch Series 8: Apple latest range of wearable is out and official. The company has launched new Apple Watch Series 8 that includes range of new safety features and health features including a temperature sensor which will help women track their ovulation. The Series 8 also includes two new motion sensors to detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash. The Watch Series 8 comes with a brighter display and is said to minimise the text reading complications. Apple has introduced a temperature sensor in the new Watch Series 8 that can track even the slightest temperature change in body and checks the temperature every five seconds. Apple says that the feature will help offer women deeper insights into their ovulation cycle and help them keep a better track of when they menstruate. The company says that this data is encrypted. The watch comes with a two-sensor design with one on the back and one under the display that lets user see when she has ovulated in the past. The company claims that the new watch is smartwatch swim proof, dust proof, and crack resistant.

The safety features include an addition of car detection feature which will be active only when you are driving. The watch detects when you are in severe car crash and will immediately contact nearby emergency services and notify them about your conditions. The watch comes with 4x sampling rate for accuracy on the information. Apple has debuted a low power mode in the watch that will help preserve the Watch’s 18-hour battery life. It will help extend the Watch’s battery life to 36 hours and the feature will also be coming to older watches, starting with the Series 4 running watchOS 9. The aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will sell in midnight, starlight, silver and Product Red colour options, while the stainless steel edition will be available in silver, gold and graphite colour options.

Apple’s second offering—Apple Watch SE- is an upgraded version of the original SE. It is 20 percent faster than its predecessor and comes with the same S8 chip in Apple Watch Series 8. It will be available in in silver, midnight, and starlight colours. The GPS model of the watch starts $249 while the cellular model starts at $299.

The highlight of the range is Apple Watch Ultra that targets sports enthusiast. The watch comes with bigger display and a 49mm titanium case. The display has 2,000 nits of brightness. There are three built-in microphones to improve sound quality and cut down ambient noise. The Ultra range of Apple watches come with cellular capability and lasts upto 36 hours on a single charge. It also has an extended battery life of 60 hours. The watch has a low-power GPS mode.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Ultra today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. Apple Watch Ultra is Rs 89900.