Apple Watch Series 7 said to bring new design with flat sides, bigger screens and more

Apple Watch Series 7: Time is near for Apple to announce its new lineup of Apple Watch – dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7. Now, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new watch would have a new hardware design, first in years. The watch will reportedly have a flatter display as well as edges. This seems to be in line with Cupertino’s move to flatten the sides of all the products in its lineup.

It is also expected to have a slightly larger display than the current panels that Series 6 sports. The sizes of the cases would also be bigger – each model would be bigger by 1mm, taking the sizes of the new models to 41mm and 45mm. Last week, unverified leaked images also suggested the same sizings of the models. As per Gurman, multiple new watch faces would also be included.

Apart from the physical aspects, the series is also being reported to have a faster processor, but there are no expected major health related updates this time. Next year, however, body temperature sensors would likely be added.

If the design of the Apple Watch is indeed updated this year, it would continue Cupertino’s trend of major hardware refresh for the watch every three years. Series 4 was the last time Cupertino changed the design of the Apple Watch, and since then, up till Series 6, the basic appearance remained the same.

New watches are usually announced by the tech giant in September and therefore, this reveal might not be way off.