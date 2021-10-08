Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders go live at 5.30 PM in India; Check prices, other details

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September.

Pre-orders for Apple Watch Series 7 in India will go live from 5.30 PM today. The pre-orders will begin online on the Apple India Store and Apple Authorised Resellers. Sales of the smartwatch, however, will only begin on October 15.

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September. The smartwatch features an IP6X dust-resistant design and two display variants — 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch Series 7 also supports faster charging.

Apple has priced the Watch Series 7 in India at Rs 41,900. Apple will make the Watch Series 7 available for pre-orders in over 50 countries and regions, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, China, Mexico, Japan, Russia, the United Aram Emirates, the UK, the US, and South Korea.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will come in five new aluminium case finishes — Midnight, Green, Starlight, New Blue, and Red. It will also make Stainless Steel models in Graphite, Gold, and Silver. The Apple Watch Edition will be available in Titanium and Space Black Titanium shades.

While Apple has not yet detailed how the different variants will be priced, a Flipkart listing suggests a starting price of Rs 41,900 for the 41mm, Aluminium-made, GPS variant. The 45mm option of the GPS model will be priced at Rs 44,900.

The Flipkart listing also shows the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm option. The Stainless Steel versions with GPS + Cellular connectivity were listed at Rs 69,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively.

Apple has introduced the new Always-On Retina display, featuring 1.7 mm bezels for a larger viewing area in the Watch Series 7. The smartwatch features blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors for on-the-go tracking.

It will also feature a preloaded QWERTY keyboard and two unique watch faces —Modular Duo and Contour.