Apple Watch Series 7 now listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 41,900; still no word on availability

The seventh-generation Apple Watch is now listed on Flipkart hinting at its imminent launch. Although there is still no word on availability—just yet—the listing gives out an important piece of information, the Apple Watch Series 7 price. Just like the Series 6, the Series 7 price in India will seemingly start at Rs 41,990. This is for the 41mm aluminum version with Wi-Fi. For some context, the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm aluminum version with Wi-Fi is currently selling for Rs 37,490 on the same e-commerce portal.

At the time of filing of this report, the Apple Watch Series 7 continues to be listed as to be ‘available later this year’ without pricing details on Apple Online Store India. The Apple Watch Series 6 meanwhile continues to be available at its launch price, that is, Rs 41,990. With the Flipkart listing going live, we can expect Apple to update its store anytime now. We will update this story as soon as there is more information.

Here are the Apple Watch Series 7 India prices as per Flipkart:

Aluminum casing:

41mm Wi-Fi-only: Rs 41,900

45mm Wi-Fi-only: Rs 44,900

41mm Cellular+Wi-Fi: Rs 50,900

45mm Cellular+Wi-Fi: Rs 53,900

Stainless Steel casing:

41mm Cellular+Wi-Fi: Rs 69,900

45mm Cellular+Wi-Fi: Rs 73,900

There have been rumours that Apple might finally announce pricing and availability details of the Apple Watch Series 7 in this week, so, the Flipkart listing does add a bit of credence to those reports. Now, all eyes would be on Apple to make the final confirmation.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched during Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14 alongside the iPhone 13 series, ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad Mini. It is the only product in the list to not have a proper release date yet, possibly due to production delays.

The biggest update is the screen size. It will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Apple says the Series 7 offers “nearly 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm.” You can read more about the Apple Watch Series 7 in our detailed report here.

