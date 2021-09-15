Apple Watch Series 7 launched with bigger, brighter screen and faster charging; to be available ‘later this year’

Apple says it will be available ‘later this year.’

Apple launched the seventh-generation Apple Watch with a bigger, brighter screen, ‘enhanced’ durability and faster charging at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday alongside the iPhone 13 series, ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad Mini. Though it seems the widely reported production delays just might have taken the better of the Cupertino-based tech giant as unlike any of the other mentioned products, the new Apple Watch does not have a proper release date at this point in time. Apple says it will be available ‘later this year.’ For the same reason, perhaps, it isn’t sharing its price either as whatever it is that it might have planned today, could change later.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also possibly the first Apple product in years to buck the trend by looking nothing like the ‘leaked’ renders we’ve been seeing across the internet. Rumours pointed to a watch with flat edges sort of like the iPhone 12 (now also iPhone 13) and while the new Apple Watch does have slightly squared-off edges, they’re no where as dramatic as the leaks suggested.

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in as many as five aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Regardless, it’s true that Apple has increased the screen size in this generation of the Apple Watch. It will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Speaking of which, Apple says the Series 7 offers “nearly 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm.” In other words, it has narrower borders and softer, more rounded corners resulting in an even more immersive experience over the last generation model.

Like clockwork, Apple has, once again, cranked up the brightness on this one with the Always-On Retina display being “up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6.”

It is rated IP6X for dust-resistance.

While at it, it has also cranked up the durability quotient making it more crack-resistant when compared with the Apple Watch Series 6. The watch is also rated IP6X for dust-resistance in addition to being swim-proof with a water resistance rating of WR50.

Apple hasn’t revealed the core hardware which come to think of it, is unlike anything that it has done in the past. The Apple Watch Series 6 came with a dual core S6 processor based on the A13 Bionic chip. All we know is that the Apple Watch Series 7 has an 18-hour battery life and can charge up to 33 percent faster compared with its predecessor. In line with many rumours, Apple isn’t bringing any new ‘major’ health and fitness feature to this generation of the Apple Watch over what was already available on the Apple Watch Series 6 including heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

