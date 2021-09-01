Apple Watch Series 7 launch to be delayed? Apple is reportedly facing production issues for its new smartwatch

Apple has not officially commented on this matter of manufacturing issues for the upcoming watch. (Representational image)

Apple Watch: The time is close for the unveiling of the new Apple Watch, if previous trends are anything to go by. But, this year, the tech giant might be in for some problems. Two separate reports have suggested that Cupertino is facing some issues in the manufacturing of the new Apple Watch, and this may cause a delay in the release of the much awaited smartwatch. The reports have said that the complexities in the production of the smartwatch pertains to its revamped design, which is tipped to be flat sides and bigger screen.

A report in Nikkei and another one in Bloomberg said that though a small-scale production of the new watch had begun, there were critical challenges that hindered the company to reach satisfactory performance in production, and if we know anything about Cupertino, it is that it does not like to compromise on its level of satisfaction from its products.

The production is tipped to have been halted temporarily as the tech giant works with the suppliers to solve the issues before undertaking mass production.

The new lineup of Apple Watch, which we are referring to as Apple Watch Series 7 as per previous Cupertino nomenclature, is expected to have a slightly bigger screen – and we mean slightly, because as per leaks and rumours, the increase would be by 1mm – and the new models are expected to have 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. Apart from this, it is also expected to have flatter sides as well as display and faster performance.

Moreover, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the watch is not expected to receive any major health upgrades, though some are reported to be in the works for the 2022 lineup of Cupertino’s smartwatch.

As per Apple’s trend, a new smartwatch is launched by the company in September every year. But if there are indeed production issues, then, if unresolved, this could throw Cupertino off its timeline.

However, Apple has not officially commented on this matter of manufacturing issues for the upcoming watch.