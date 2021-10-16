Apple Watch Series 7 does not support fast charging at launch in India

Apple is shipping a Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable without fast charging with the Series 7 in India. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

One of Apple Watch Series 7’s marquee feature—fast charging support—will not work right out of the box in India, Apple confirmed on Friday, same day the new Apple Watch went on sale worldwide. In a support page published on 15th October 2021, Apple notes, “fast charging (on Apple Watch Series 7) is not available in Argentina, India, or Vietnam.” The reason why that is, has not been mentioned.

The Series 7 can charge “up to 33 percent faster” compared with the Series 6, Apple says, highlighting this feature clearly on its product page in all the regions it will be available—say for instance in the US. More precisely, it can go from 0-80 percent in about 45 minutes.

For the same reason, the Series 7 will ship with a fast USB Type-C charging connector— Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable—in the box. Users will still need an Apple USB-C power adapter—rated 18W and above—or third-party USB-C power adapter with USB-PD—rated 5W or greater—to make full use of the fast-charging feature.

However, in India, Apple is shipping a Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable without fast charging with the Series 7. Interestingly, the Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable is being sold separately for Rs 2,900 same as the standard cable. Since the fast-charging cable makes sense only and only for the Series 7 as all the other Apple Watch models will revert to ‘regular’ charge times using it, why Apple would list it in its online store—and not have the feature available for use—is a little surprising.

Financial Express Online has learnt that fast charging is currently not supported on the Series 7 in India at all, even with the right cable. In other words, it’s a hardware limitation that Apple has put in the watch itself. Apple is usually not known to cap features specific to different markets—except for when it’s about 5G radios or something—so there is a slight chance that the Series 7 India model may support fast charging with a compliant cable at some point in time. But as of today, it doesn’t. Whether or not that ends up being a deal-breaker for buyers, is something only time will tell.

