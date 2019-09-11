Apple Watch Series 5 has Always-On display, costs Rs 40,900 in India

Apple Inc. showed off updated Apple Watch models that come in new ceramic and titanium cases and a new always-on screen.

The devices were announced by Apple Watch marketing head Stan Ng during an event at Apple’s Cupertino, California headquarters. The Watch changes are more muted than last year, when Apple added redesigned cases, larger screens, faster processors, and an EKG sensor with the Series 4 line.

ALSO READ | Apple goes economical with iPhone 11 India pricing at Rs 64,900: All you should know

The new models, called the Series 5, will start at $399, Rs 40,900 in India, in line with the entry price of the previous model. The always-on screen includes new underlying technology for lower power consumption. The Watch has the same 18 hour battery life, Apple said. The new Watch also will add a compass sensor for improved directions in maps and a new compass app. Cellular models will also have built-in global emergency service calling.

ALSO READ | Netflix killer: Apple TV+ with original 4K TV shows, movies launched in India at Rs 99 per month

Apple dropped the price of its Series 3 from 2017 to $199. That may increase competition with Fitbit Inc., which sells cheaper smartwatches and other health-tracking devices.

Apple also announced new studies on the Apple Watch for hearing health, women’s cycle tracking, and the connection between heart health and movement. It also announced a new health study research app, coming to the US later this year.