Apple Watch saves old woman’s life by contacting 112

Apple Watch Series 4, the newest addition to the list of smartwatches by the iPhone maker, came with a number of unique features like ECG and fall detection sensor. While these two features, ECG and fall detection make Apple Watch Series 4 unique from other smartwatches by informing the users about underlying medical problems – it also actually saved a life, again.

The ECG feature is available to only select countries, while the fall detection feature is activated automatically only when the user is above the age of 65 years.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, when an 80-year-old woman fell down in her apartment, the Apple Watch contacted the emergency services for help. The incident happened in Germany, where the smartwatch detected the sudden fall and contacted 112 – the emergy services number in the country.

While reporting the incident Munich’s fire department said that, the event later. When the emergency services received the call, there was an automated announcement going on stating that a woman has ‘fallen heavily’, it even gave then the coordinated of her location.

The police then used the coordinates to track down the address and an ambulance was sent. After reaching they found out that the door was locked from inside when the fire department was called in and the door was broke open. The Apple Watch even informed the lady’s son about the incident, as he was listed as an emergency contact.

However, the woman was not heavily injured but “shaken” by the fall, 9to5mac reported.

Earlier also, the Apple watch has saved the lives of people, one of whom was found unconscious and bleeding in his home.

How to activate the Fall Detection in Apple watch:

> Open the Watch app on your iPhone

> Select the Emergency SOS option

> Tap on the Fall Detection option

> Click Confirm to save changes

However, Apple has warned that if the user is more physically active – then it might as well trigger a false alarm, even if someone has not fallen. The iPhone maker has also marketed the Apple Watch Series 4 largely on its fitness features, even though it started it off with focus on notifications.