Apple Watch Series 3: Mind-boggling price! The smartwatch costs more than Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone and other products have been an object of desire for many. With the price tag of over Rs 1 lakh, the Apple iPhone X is definitely not for everyone. However, there a smartwatch that costs more than the most expensive iPhone X. Enter Apple Watch Edition Series 3! The special edition smartwatch from Apple which has been made with ceramic will cost as much as Rs 1,22,090! This price is for the 42mm dial, while the 38mm dial will cost Rs 118,030. The prices have been revealed on Reliance Jio official website. Apple Watch Edition Series 3 comes with two colour options. A Gray Ceramic Case with Gray/Black Sports Band and White Ceramic Case with Soft White/Pebble Sports Band.

Along with the expensive price tag of the Apple Watch Edition Series 3, the other variants are expected to come out soon. The Apple Watch Series 3 has not yet made its way in the Indian market yet, however, the listing is out on the official website of Jio and Airtel. The booking for the smartwatches will start from May 1. Apple Watch Series 3 will have GPS as well as cellular connectivity.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+ cellular connectivity) will retail for Rs 39,080 for the 38mm dial, while for the 42mm dial you will need to pay Rs 41,180. The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 can be bought for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+ cellular connectivity) comes with a new W2 chip. This has improved Bluetooth and wireless connectivity. The smartwatch is running on WatchOS 4, and support apps like Apple Music and Siri. Just like other smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a lot of sensors that tracks your activities, including walking, and heart rate.

Apple Watch Series 3 is water resistant with a rating of 50 metres under the ISO standard 22810:2010. According to the Apple’s official website, “This means it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 3 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.”

Hence, the big question! Will you buy the Apple Watch Series 3?