Jio launches new service that lets you make free calls, use Internet without phone

Jio on Tuesday announced that it is launching its cellular services on the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE version. The telco has introduced a new service called JioEverywhereConnect, especially designed for smartwatches without requiring the phone to be carried along. The new service will be provided to the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE buyers. The pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE version begin on Friday, May 4 while the shipping starts May 11 via jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, and Jio stores across the country. There is no word on the pricing yet.

Apple had launched the Apple Watch Series 3 last year with two models – GPS and GPS + Cellular. While the former was launched in India a few weeks later, the company is launching the cellular variant of its Apple Watch models now. Reliance Jio will provide the necessary network infrastructure for the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE to allow the users make calls, send SMS, and access Internet without needing to carry the iPhone associated with the Apple Watch.

Reliance Jio’s new JioEverywhereConnect service will be available to all the new Apple Watch Series 3 LTE customers free of cost. This means that the Jio customers will access calling and data benefits as per the subscribed recharge pack or postpaid plan. Besides, Jio is also offering free ‘priority’ home delivery and facility for MNP at the doorstep to the customers who pre-order the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE on May 4.

In order to activate the LTE services on the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular version, the user needs to activate it via the associated iPhone. The user needs to go to Apple Watch app on iPhone, followed by pairing the Jio number with the Apple Watch. The cellular services on the Apple Watch will be available on iPhone 6s and later, running iOS 11.3 or later.