Apple Watch Series 3: GPS+Cellular powered smartwatch launched in India via Airtel, Jio

Apple Watch Series 3 has finally made its way to the Indian market via Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The Apple Watch Series 3 which supports Cellular connectivity and GPS comes in three variants – Nike+, regular and the ‘luxurious’ Edition watch. In order to buy the smartwatch, you can head to the official website of Airtel, or Jio subscribers can buy via Jio.com, Jio stores, and Reliance Digital outlets. Along with the availability of the smartwatch, there are a lot of other offers that will make the buy far more interesting for you.

Airtel Offers on Apple Watch Series 3

If you are on Airtel, then you will get an additional cashback of Rs 5,000 if you make the payment through ICICI Credit EMI transactions. This is a limited period that starts from today and will go up to June 10, 2018. The cashback from ICICI Bank will be credited within 90 days of the transaction. The biggest caveat of the offer is that Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans can use the Cellular variant of Apple Watch Series 3.

Jio offers on Apple Watch Series 3

If you have Jio, regardless of being a postpaid or prepaid subscriber, you will be able to reap the benefits provided by the telecom major. With Reliance Jio, you will be connected to the 4G network round the clock. Along with the Apple Watch Series 3, Reliance Jio has come up with a new service called JioEverywhereConnect. This new service from Reliance Jio will allow Jio users to use the same Jio number on both their iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), to make and receive calls, use data and applications on the data-strong Jio network, even when they have left their iPhone behind.

Apple Watch Series 3 specifications

Apple Watch Series 3 has two major sizes – a 42 mm and a 38 mm dial. As mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with GPS and cellular connectivity. Along with that, there is 8GB of internal memory for the GPS only model whereas the GPS+Cellular model comes with 16GB of internal memory. Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a dual-core S3 processor, a W2 wireless chip. The smartwatch is water resistance up to 50 metres and packs a heart rate sensor, and a barometric altimeter as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 Price

The regular Apple Watch Series 3 which sports GPS and cellular connectivity comes at a price of Rs 41,120 for the 42 mm dial while, you will need to pay Rs 39,080 for the 38 mm dial. The price for the Nike+ variant is Rs 41,210 for the 42 mm dial whereas, for the 38 mm dial, you will need to shell out Rs 39,170. However, there is a ‘luxury’ Apple Watch Edition Series 3 up for grabs as well. However, the price for that is at a whopping Rs 122,090 for the 42 mm dial, while you will need to pay Rs 1,18,030 for the 38 mm dial variant.