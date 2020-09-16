Apple Watch SE is an affordable take on Watch Series 6; India price starts at Rs 29,900

Apple Watch SE

Alongside the Watch Series 6, Apple launched its first truly affordable Apple Watch, aptly called the Watch SE on Tuesday. The Watch SE comes with a seemingly more “modern” design as well as feature set like the Watch Series 6, but it is actually successor to the Watch Series 3. Core hardware is getting a refresh too and there are also more finishes to choose from. In India, the Watch SE will start at Rs 29,900 with both GPS and GPS plus Cellular models to choose from – unlike the Watch Series 3 which did not have cellular.

The Watch SE has the same design, the same case as well as the same screen size as the Watch Series 6. It will come in only aluminum though. Unlike the Watch Series 6, or even the Watch Series 5, the Watch SE does not have an always-on display.

Apple says the Watch SE has the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. It supports Apple’s fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app. Like the Watch Series 5, the Watch SE also comes with a Compass app. There is an optical heart sensor to measure heart rate plus up to 50m water resistance.

Under the hood, the Watch SE has an S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, the same hardware that powers the Watch Series 5 – this makes it two times faster than the Watch Series 3, Apple says. Like the Watch Series 6, the Watch SE will also run watchOS 7 that will bring features like sleep tracking and handwashing detection to it.

Apple Watch SE India prices, availability

Watch Series SE India price starts at Rs 29,900 for the model with GPS while the version with GPS and Cellular will start at Rs 33,900. Apple says Watch SE will be available “soon” through Apple Authorised Resellers.