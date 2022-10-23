Apple Watch reportedly helped this 12-year-old detect cancer, get treatment on time

When users are unable to access their phones, Apple Watch calls emergency services, informing first responders in time so they can provide medical assistance. This has been credited with saving the lives of several people. The sensors in the wearables, which keep track of things like heart rate and ECG readings, have also helped a lot of users spot some health concerns.

A 12-year-old girl in the US who had cancer was able to get treatment in time because of her Apple Watch, according to a recent story published in Detroit Hour. The 12-year-old Imani Miles’ Apple Watch reportedly continued sending alarms, which her mother Jessica Kitchen later realised were caused by an unusually high heart rate. For an appendectomy, Miles was transferred to a medical facility.

According to the report, the surgeons also found a neuroendocrine tumour on her appendix, a condition that is uncommon in children. Furthermore, Mother told the publication, “If she didn’t have that Watch, it could have been much more,” and she would see the doctor after a couple of dates, which would have been too late for the child and it could have been much worse. There’s no mention of which Apple Watch the child was using.

Although the tumour was removed by the medical professionals, the 12-year-old had to have another surgery because the cancer had already spread to other areas of her body. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital said that Miles’ operation went well, and she was recovering at home.

It isn’t the first time that Apple Watch has come up with something like this, there have been several reports in the past as well: In 2020, a 25-year-old man’s Apple Watch warned him that his resting heart rate of 210 beats per minute was extremely high. This gave him the opportunity to see a doctor, who advised him that an atrial ablation was necessary to stop the atrial flutter.