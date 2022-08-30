Apple Watch Pro ‘rugged’ smartwatch with large 47mm case size may launch on September 7 alongside iPhone 14

Apple’s annual product launch event on September 7 will not just see the debut of new iPhone 14 series but will also have the unveiling of its next range of smartwatches including a premium model rumored as the Apple Watch Pro. It is said to come with a big 47mm case size, larger than the Series 7 Apple watch that comes in 41mm and 45mm models. The screen of the new Apple Watch Pro could measure1.99-inches diagonally while the standard Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to have 1.9-inch diagonal screen size same that we see in the current Apple Watch Series 7.

There are numerous rumours and reports around the upcoming Pro smartwatch from Apple. In one of the latest tweets from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, he said that even though Apple’s upcoming Pro smartwatch will support older bands, the overall experience of using it may not be very seamless. Due to a larger case size of 47mm, the Apple Watch Pro will come with a wider band and the older bands may not fit well. Gurman, back in July, also reported that Apple’s future Pro smartwatch will sport a shatterproof display and titanium-built case making it more sturdy and rugged. He reported that the new Apple Watch Pro will be a “rugged” variant designed for high-impact sport activities. The display of the new Pro smartwatch will have 410 pixels by 502 pixels of resolution and offer 7% more screen area than the current largest Apple smartwatch.

The other rumours that we have so far on the new Apple smartwatch are that it will have flat sides and a flat display. This is another upgrade as the current Apple watches come with slightly curved edges around the display. The battery size is also expected to get an upgrade in the new watch. Furthermore, the Pro smartwatch from Apple is said to come with a body-temperature sensor. About the price of the device, Gurman says that Apple Watch Pro could cost anywhere between $900 and $1000.