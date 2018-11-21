Apple Watch could soon protect your skin from UV rays

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 11:08 AM

Once the UV detection feature comes to Apple Watch, it could warn users when they have been out in the sun and exposed to UV light for too long.

Apple Watch could soon protect your skin from UV rays

The new Apple Watch can help prevent sunburn, premature skin ageing and even skin cancer as the US Patent and Trademark Office have approved its patent on monitoring ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.

Apple’s patent describes a system where UV light sensors detect sunlight and tracks exposure over time.

“The system can then provide the user with alerts about their exposure, including guidance on preventative measures if the levels are excessive,” AppleInsider reported on Tuesday.

Once the UV detection feature comes to Apple Watch, it could warn users when they have been out in the sun and exposed to UV light for too long.

READ ALSO | Jio GigaFiber said to launch in 29 cities first: Here’s the full list

The data from the sensors is fed into an analyser that compiles the total exposure time and how much UV light the user have been exposed to and then alert the user.

The new feature would add to various health benefits associated with Apple Watch Series 4.

Being utilised the world over for various health-related research — from decoding binge-eating disorder to connecting hip and knee patients to doctors — the new Apple Watch houses a feature called “Fall Detection” that will alert emergency contacts saved in your iPhone in case you meet with a hard fall.

READ ALSO | Reliance Jio becomes India’s 1st carrier to launch international roaming VoLTE services: How and where to avail

The new Watch also has an electrical heart sensor with two new features — low heart rate notifications and faster heart rate reading.

The moment you get furious — in office or at home — Watch Series 4 sends you an immediate notification about your heart rate going through the roof, requiring you to cool down.

The electrical heart sensor is also capable of taking an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the ECG app, which will be available in the US later in 2018, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple Watch could soon protect your skin from UV rays
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition