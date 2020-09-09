Apple versus Fortnite: iPhone maker seeks compensatory, punitive damages from Epic Games

Epic has been seeking legal direction to Apple to restore Epic’s popular Fortnite game on its App Store.

Apple vs Epic Games: Apple has sought damages from Fortnite maker Epic Games, and has asked a federal court in the US to direct the gaming company to do so. The two companies are in a legal dispute over the alleged violation of the App Store rules by Epic Games. Responding to the lawsuit filed by Epic Games last month, Apple demanded compensatory and punitive damages, without specifying them, for Epic’s alleged breach of the App Store contract.

The lawsuit filed by Fortnite maker claimed that Apple was abusing its dominance by requiring app developers to pay Cupertino a 30% commission for payments made through its App Store.

In its petition in a California federal court, the smartphone giant said that while Epic Games was trying to portray itself as a modern corporate version of Robin Hood, it was, in reality, a multibillion dollar company which did not want to pay Apple for the “tremendous” value that it was getting out of App Store. It added that Epic Games just wanted to reap the benefits of the App Store without paying anything in return.

The giant further claimed that through the iOS ecosystem, Epic Games reached around 130 million downloads spread across 174 countries. This, Apple said, led to the developer earning over half a billion dollars, before Epic decided to seek “special treatment” from Apple.

The game developer argued that reinstatement of the game was in "public interest".

The two companies are in a duel over determining whether Apple’s policy of 30% commission on revenue of developers using the App Store amounted to monopolistic behaviour. The lawsuit was filed after Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store, alleging violation of its store policy. Epic had released a Fortnite update that forewent Apple payment policy, in order to avoid sharing of revenue with Apple. Apple had then given Epic Games some time to revert its update that violated the policy, which Epic refused to do, leading to the giant discontinuing Epic’s developer account with the App Store last month.

At the same time, a court in the US had refused to direct Apple to reinstate Fortnite on the App Store and had stated that Apple’s move to pull the game was due to Epic’s own move.

The legal fight has left Fortnite lovers using Apple products having no access to the updates on the popular game, since Apple products do not allow users to download apps from anywhere except the App Store.